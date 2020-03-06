x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

local

Dozens of students gather for peaceful protests in Southpark

Wednesday's march in Southpark marks the sixth straight day of protests for the city of Charlotte.
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people gathered in Meyers Park to protest against police brutality and call for racial equality. 

The protest began outside of Meyers Park Wednesday afternoon and continued as protesters made their way to Southpark Mall. 

Student organizers for this event are calling for a peaceful protest. An hour into the march, the protesters all sat down or knelt to take a moment of silence.

RELATED: CMPD said Internal Affairs has received 50 complaints on officers since Friday

RELATED: CMPD facing sharp criticism after clash with protesters in uptown

Wednesday's march in Southpark marks the sixth straight day of protests for the city of Charlotte. 

While the day-time protests have remained peaceful, the protests seem to escalate once night falls. 

Late Tuesday night, CMPD officers and protesters clashed during a protest in uptown. 

Protesters said CMPD officers trapped them on all sides before using pepper spray and tear gas on the crowd.

RELATED: For the fifth day in a row, hundreds join together for protests in Charlotte

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, tear gas can help spread COVID-19