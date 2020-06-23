Dozens protest Gaston County Confederate monument ahead of commissioners meeting

Several protesters and supporters of the monument will address commissioners at their Tuesday night meeting

GASTONIA, N.C. — Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Gaston County Courthouse Tuesday evening to demand commissioners remove a Confederate monument at the courthouse's front entrance.

Just as many people who support the monument showed up to counter the protesters.

Many of the people who gathered outside the courthouse signed up to speak at the county commissioners' regularly-scheduled meeting that night, though the monument is not on the meeting's agenda.

The meeting is the first since Commissioner Ronnie Worley publicly announced his support for moving the Confederate monument to another location.

"I think it's sat on Gaston County's mantle long enough and relocation, I think, is a good idea," Commissioner Worley told WCNC Charlotte last week. "I'm going to work to see we get that accomplished."

He wants to form a committee to recommend where to relocate the monument, whether it's at the county's museum or a Confederate cemetery.

Ro'shaun McClendon is part of a coalition of activists protesting in favor of the monument's removal.

The coalition includes the Gaston County Freedom Fighters, Gaston Progressives United, People United to Stop Hate (P.U.S.H.) and the Gaston County Democratic Party.

He said the monument's location outside the courthouse is inappropriate.

"History's priority is context," McClendon said. "Standing in front of the courthouse, where it's supposed to be a place of allegiance; it is supposed to be a place of justice. It's very hard to source that context."

Commissioner Chad Brown argued the monument is an important pillar of history.

"I look at the monument because of its history, what it teaches," Commissioner Brown said.

He noted the Confederate monument sits diagonally from a memorial for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the courthouse is located on a road named for the civil rights icon.

"Nowhere else in this country will you ever see two pieces of what really the racial division is [in one place]," he said. "You can learn one part of it, and you can learn a different part of it."

McClendon countered the monument for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is just under 10 feet — significantly smaller compared to the Confederate monument, which is three stories tall.

"I find that deeply offensive. As a young black youth, I understand my experience here, and I understand the principles laid out by Dr. King," McClendon said. "[Compared to] the, at best, confusing legacy of the Confederacy."

Commissioner Brown doesn't support a vote on the monument's fate at Tuesday night's meeting, but he's open to forming a committee.

"Let's have an honest conversation about what racism really is," he said. "On both sides of the table."