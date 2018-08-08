CORNELIUS, N.C. -- Emergency crews pulled dozens of members from a sailing class to safety after their boats overturned on Lake Norman.

According to Huntersville Fire, several boats were overturned during Wednesday evening's storms, tossing people into the water.

Medic, Huntersville Fire, Cornelius Fire and Cornelius Police were on scene to assist the boaters.

All 26 members of the sailing class were accounted for and no one was hurt, Huntersville Fire said.

