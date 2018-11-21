The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday warning consumers to avoid all romaine lettuce due to another multistate outbreak of E. Coli in the U.S.

The CDC reported that 32 people have gotten sick in 11 states with 13 of them being hospitalized. Their ages range from 7 to 84 years and thankfully, no deaths have been reported due to the outbreak.

The CDC alert, issued just two days before Thanksgiving, said that because no common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand has been identified, consumers should avoid any and all romaine lettuce.

We've been telling you about it for a while now. North Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in big numbers to enforce highway safety on Thanksgiving. The patrols, which will have troopers placed every 20 miles or so on the interstate, will run through Sunday.

“Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones to once again unite together,” said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the NC Highway Patrol. “Our mission is simple; reduce needless collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities statewide.”

Troopers will be looking out for distracted driving, speeding and impaired drivers. If you see impaired or reckless driving, you can call *HP and report it to Highway Patrol.

It's something to keep in mind as thousands of kids are out of school this week, hanging out at home and playing outside in the fall leaves.

It may be fall with the temperatures going down, but snake calls are up compared to last year. Through October 2018, Carolina Poison Control has reported 551 snake calls. Dr. Michael Beuhler with Carolina Poison Control says to be cautious when going outside especially children.

"It comes and goes with the weather, said Dr. Beuhler.

In September, officials said they got more snake calls than any other month. If you see a snake, officials suggest backing away and don't try to pick it up.

Local law enforcement agencies said thieves will try to target distracted shoppers everywhere from long lines at stores on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to a last-minute trip to get groceries.

But there are ways you can protect yourself, according to police. Don't overload yourself with shopping bags or packages. Also, keep cash in your front pocket instead of your wallet or purse. Those are some of the important things to keep in mind, after crimes like a recent theft at Whole Foods.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a 61-year-old woman became a victim while shopping inside Whole Foods in South Park around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Thieves stole her $500 Louis Vuitton credit card holder along with her keys, credit cards, and driver’s license.

Here are a few tips from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: Always shop with a friend, be aware of any strangers approaching you and shop during daylight hours and park in well-lit areas.

Before we get to Black Friday, we must first eat our turkey, enjoy a slice of pumpkin pie and celebrate Thanksgiving.

And what better way than the 71st annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade in uptown? One of the Queen City's most closely held traditions, the parade dates back to 1947 and only gets better every year.

This year's parade will be no exception, featuring 17 floats and more than a dozen marching bands. Among those floats will be a commemoration of Charlotte's 258th anniversary. The city's skyline will be featured using buildings that were once a part of the old scoreboard at Spectrum Center, such as Fifth Third Bank, the Westin hotel and Bank of America corporate headquarters.

"This is such a great Charlotte tradition. It's one of the things that we love to do because it brings the community together, all walks of life in uptown Charlotte," said Adam Rhew with Charlotte Center City Partners.

