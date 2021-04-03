Dr. Fauci to speak at UNC spring commencement ceremony

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Two big names in COVID-19 research will speak at UNC Chapel Hill's spring commencement ceremonies in May.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the President, and Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a UNC alumna who helped develop the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will speak virtually at the ceremony.
Class of 2021 graduates will have the option to attend a live outdoor ceremony where they can invite two guests. There will also be a virtual option.
“Undergraduate students in the class of 2021 overwhelmingly told us that they wanted to attend an in-person event, and we are doing everything we can to make that happen, especially at the end of such a tough academic year. We also know that some graduates prefer a virtual event, and we will livestream the ceremony for those who would rather watch it from home,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement.
UNC will break up graduation day ceremonies into three days - May 14, 15, and 16 - at Kenan Stadium to comply with mass gathering rules.