Beloved Charlotte doctor dies after battle with cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte community is mourning the loss of a local icon.

Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, a trailblazer for women of color in the medical field, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Novant Health confirmed the news Wednesday evening.

Garmon-Brown cared for tens of thousands of patients over the years, many of them for free at the Charlotte clinic she co-founded.

She was first diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

WCNC Charlotte spoke with Garmon-Brown in 2017 before she received a special screening of Wonder Woman due to being nominated as a real-life Wonder Woman by her friend.

She said at the time she focused on each day she had and tried not to worry about what the future had in store.

“Don’t borrow the worries of tomorrow because they may not ever come and you’ve wasted today focusing on that," Garmon-Brown said. "That’s how I try to live my life, living with cancer.”

After decades of giving to her community, Charlotte remembers the incredible mark left by Garmon-Brown.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles shared a tweet saying the city "has lost a true champion for the underserved and a woman who valued the contributions of all people. Ophelia will be missed."

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Novant Health for a statement.