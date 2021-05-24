Dress code, policy changes coming to Buckhead restaurant after dispute with Hawks legend

NBA great Dominque Wilkins took to Twitter to describe his treatment and his belief that it was because of his skin color - and not his attire.

ATLANTA — Changes may be coming to a Buckhead restaurant's dress code after an incident involving Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins on Saturday.

Le Bilboquet issued a new statement on Monday addressing a situation in which the NBA great said he wasn't seated due to his race.

The restaurant claims he was turned away because of the way he was dressed. In a statement on Twitter late Saturday, they said their policy prohibits "athletic clothing." Wilkins described his attire as "designer casual pants and a shirt."

The resulting disagreement between Wilkins and Le Bilboquet quickly went viral on social media and led to an apology from the restaurant. It was also followed by an announcement on Monday by the restaurant that it would make multiple changes to make sure a similar incident doesn't happen again.

"While we will continue to have a dress code, we realize our current policy is subject to interpretation and can be unintentionally demeaning and divisive," Le Bilboquet said in a statement.

Among the changes listed are diversity, equity, and inclusion training for all employees and a "reevaluation" of the dress code to eliminate ambiguities that may lead to misunderstandings.

The restaurant said it is also instituting "more rigid protocols" to ensure policies like the dress code are "consistently and equitably" enforced.

"We will not tolerate implicit or explicit bias," the restaurant said in closing. "We have done and will continue [to] do the work to ensure our restaurant is a place where all feel welcome."