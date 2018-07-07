CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three people are in custody after a drive-by shooting in north Charlotte led to a brief police chase Saturday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers witnessed a vehicle shooting into another vehicle on Brookshire Boulevard. CMPD tried to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle but the suspect refused to pull over and a brief chase ensued.

The vehicle later stopped at a dead end on Coronet Way in west Charlotte and the suspects then fled from the vehicle. CMPD set up a perimeter around the area and was able to find and arrest three suspects.

CMPD said the suspect vehicle was later confirmed stolen. Officials have not released the identities of the three suspects as of Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle that was shot at by the suspect vehicle left the scene, CMPD said.

