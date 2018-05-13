CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a driver after he crashed his car into a tree in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

CMPD responded to a call of a crash in the 4100 block of Central Avenue a little before 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox that had crashed into a tree.

The passenger, 22-year-old Jose Gutierrez, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Erik Perales, was transported to CMC Main with serious injuries.

Following investigations, Perales was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and reckless driving. CMPD said alcohol was not a factor in the deadly crash but seat belts were not being used at the time of the crash.

