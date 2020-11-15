Driver fleeing Gaston County traffic stop killed in west Charlotte accident involving a tractor-trailer

CMPD responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Old Dowd Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Old Dowd Road shortly before 12:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a 2019 International tractor-trailer and a severely damaged 2018 Land Rover Discovery involved in the collision. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Land Rover was fleeing from a traffic stop which started in Gaston County with Gastonia Police.

While traveling into Mecklenburg County at a high rate of speed on eastbound Wilkinson Boulevard, the driver of the Land Rover reached the top of the hill near the intersection of Old Dowd Road and traveled underneath the trailer portion of the tractor-trailer, which was in the process of making a U-turn.

Police said after the initial impact, the driver of the Land Rover was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured; however, the driver of the Land Rover was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

The names of the drivers involved have not been released.