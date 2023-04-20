Driver injures person, kills horse in Huntersville

Two people were riding horses on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road near Wedgewood Road Wednesday night when the driver hit one of the horses, according to police.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department is investigating after a driver struck a horse that someone was riding. Police confirmed the horse has died and the rider was injured.

Two people were riding horses on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road near Wedgewood Road Wednesday night around 9 p.m. when the driver hit one of the horses, according to police. The driver then left the scene, and later called authorities to report their involvement.

At this time, the extent of the rider's injuries is not publicly known.

An officer is likely to attempt to seek warrants on the driver for hit and run as well as other driving charges, according to Huntersville Police. The identity of the driver has not been released.

