Duck rescued in Union County

"A staff member suited up in his waders and retrieved the stranded duck," the county said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, N.C. — Union County Water staff acted quickly this week to rescue a duck that had become stuck at one of Union County's water reclamation facilities.

"A staff member suited up in his waders and retrieved the stranded duck before carefully rinsing her clean," the county said on its Facebook page. "Her rescuers - staff members Dustin Purser, Alex Laytham, Rick Mareth, & Brad Roush - gave her a name and took a few pictures so they could remember her brief visit to the facility."

The name was named Daisy.

