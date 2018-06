GASTONIA, N.C. -- According to Duke Energy about 2300 customers are without power in southern Gastonia.

The outage is expected to last until 8:30 p.m. tonight.

The outages are located along Union Road south and along parts of E Hudson Blvd.

Currently there is no reason given for the outage.

