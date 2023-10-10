Duke Energy conducting nuclear siren testing Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you hear sirens going off on Wednesday in the Charlotte area, don’t be alarmed.
Duke Energy announced Tuesday that it will be testing outdoor warning sirens around all of its nuclear plans on Oct. 11.
The quarterly tests are part of routine maintenance that Duke Energy conducts to ensure all of its equipment is working properly.
The organization outlines ways you can determine whether not a siren you hear is a test or an emergency:
First, check to see if it’s a scheduled siren test date. Sirens are tested weekly using a “silent test” that cannot be heard by the public. Once a quarter, however, Duke Energy will conduct a full volume test of the system, usually on the second Wednesday of the month.
Sometimes sirens around a plant require maintenance and are tested afterward to ensure they are working properly. If you hear a siren and it’s not a scheduled test day, check social media for updates. Duke Energy will share updates through our nuclear Twitter and Facebook accounts. Duke Energy will also share this information with local media and our emergency management partners, so you may see updates on their websites and social media accounts, too.
In the event of an actual emergency, Duke Energy will provide regular updates through local and social media before sirens are activated. However, if you hear sirens repeatedly sounding and it does not appear to be a test, tune into a local radio or TV station. Stations will also carry emergency alert information messages from local officials to instruct you on what to do. You can find a list of primary emergency alert stations online and in your emergency planning booklet.