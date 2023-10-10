Duke Energy conducting nuclear siren testing Wednesday

First, check to see if it’s a scheduled siren test date. Sirens are tested weekly using a “silent test” that cannot be heard by the public. Once a quarter, however, Duke Energy will conduct a full volume test of the system, usually on the second Wednesday of the month.

Sometimes sirens around a plant require maintenance and are tested afterward to ensure they are working properly. If you hear a siren and it’s not a scheduled test day, check social media for updates. Duke Energy will share updates through our nuclear Twitter and Facebook accounts. Duke Energy will also share this information with local media and our emergency management partners, so you may see updates on their websites and social media accounts, too.