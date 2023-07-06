Downed power lines leaves 1,500 without power, Sugar Creek Road closed

Duke Energy is responding to a reported power outage and hoping to have it restored by noon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of people are still without electricity in northeast Charlotte after downed power lines blocked a section of Sugar Creek Road Thursday morning.

A fallen tree knocked down power lines near the intersection of Sugar Creek and Hidden Valley Road around 6:30 a.m. At one point, 1,500 Duke Energy customers lost power. As of 8:30 a.m., the number is down to about 600 customers, according to Duke's outage map.

Duke Energy crews are on the scene working to clear the tree and repair the power lines.

The Charlotte Fire Department posted on Twitter this morning warning of significant delays in the area. Since the incident, both lanes of Sugar Creek Road have been closed.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Inbound lanes near the intersection of Sugar Creek Rd. and Hidden Valley Rd. are blocked due to downed power lines. Use caution and try to find an alternate route. Expect significant delays in the area please use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/0ze1AfrOsI — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 6, 2023

