Downed power lines leaves 1,500 without power, Sugar Creek Road closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of people are still without electricity in northeast Charlotte after downed power lines blocked a section of Sugar Creek Road Thursday morning.
A fallen tree knocked down power lines near the intersection of Sugar Creek and Hidden Valley Road around 6:30 a.m. At one point, 1,500 Duke Energy customers lost power. As of 8:30 a.m., the number is down to about 600 customers, according to Duke's outage map.
Duke Energy crews are on the scene working to clear the tree and repair the power lines.
The Charlotte Fire Department posted on Twitter this morning warning of significant delays in the area. Since the incident, both lanes of Sugar Creek Road have been closed.
You can check for traffic updates on the radar below.
