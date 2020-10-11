No active shooter in uptown Charlotte, CMPD responds to social media posts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says there is no active shooter in uptown Charlotte.
Posts on social media Tuesday showed a text message sent by Duke Energy to employees advising them their buildings were on lockdown and employees should seek safe shelter. That lockdown has since been lifted. While Duke Energy has confirmed the validity of the text message seen on social, CMPD said there is no active shooter.
CMPD said a security guard called 911 after a 3rd party reported having heard someone say they had a gun near the 500 block of South Church Street.
Police said once on the scene, the security guard said he never observed anyone with a gun. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone with a firearm or any evidence of a shooting. Officers are continuing to monitor and zone check the area.
Duke Energy released the following statement:
Earlier today, we were made aware of a potential threat near a Duke Energy office building in Uptown Charlotte. We followed our protocols to alert employees and locked down our buildings. We contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) who immediately responded. Based on their investigation, our building lockdown has been lifted.