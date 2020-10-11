No active shooter in uptown Charlotte, CMPD responds to social media posts

A Duke Energy text message had advised employees in uptown Charlotte to seek shelter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says there is no active shooter in uptown Charlotte.

Posts on social media Tuesday showed a text message sent by Duke Energy to employees advising them their buildings were on lockdown and employees should seek safe shelter. That lockdown has since been lifted. While Duke Energy has confirmed the validity of the text message seen on social, CMPD said there is no active shooter.

CMPD said a security guard called 911 after a 3rd party reported having heard someone say they had a gun near the 500 block of South Church Street.

Police said once on the scene, the security guard said he never observed anyone with a gun. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone with a firearm or any evidence of a shooting. Officers are continuing to monitor and zone check the area.

There is no confirmed report that there is an active shooter in Uptown Charlotte. @CMPD will provide more information when available. — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 10, 2020

Duke Energy released the following statement: