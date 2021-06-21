Duke Energy installing new warning signs near dam following deadly tubing accident

A family of nine went tubing Wednesday night. Four survived after a harrowing 19 hours in the water. Four are confirmed dead, while Teresa Villano is still missing.

EDEN, N.C. — On Monday, the search continued for 30-year-old Teresa Villano. Family members told WFMY News 2 she was pregnant at the time of the tubing accident on Wednesday.

A Highway Patrol helicopter went up and down the Dan River and didn't find any evidence of Villano according to Rodney Cates, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director.

Boats were also on standby Monday, but never deployed because the helicopter crews didn't find any traces of her.

Officials said she’s the only person left unaccounted for of the nine tubers who went over the Duke Energy dam last week.

Four family members survived, after a harrowing 19 hours in the water. Four others are confirmed dead.

Most of them were found Thursday, but 7-year-old Isiah Crawford’s body was just discovered on Sunday morning. He was the youngest of the group.



Someone going over the bridge on a scooter near Drapers Landing spotted him around 10 a.m., according to the 911 recording WFMY News 2 obtained:

I'm standing on the Highway 700 bridge in Draper and there’s a, one of the people I see the body right here in the river. There’s a body laying here, in the water. I was driving by the scene and yeah, I’m on a scooter and I just looked over the edge of the bridge and seen it.

We spoke to all four survivors, plus their relatives on Sunday afternoon. They said there should be better signage warning about the dangers, of the dam.

Cates had previously said there are two signs indicating there's a dam ahead, but it's not necessarily a warning, and it's not a restricted area.

In light of this tragedy a Duke Energy Spokesman told WFMY News 2's Jess Winters that they’re installing 'new, larger warning signs above and below the dam as quickly as possible to reinforce that the public should not approach the dam when on the river.'

Emergency crews in Rockingham County are taking search efforts 'day-by-day and not giving up.'

Cates said Monday that the highway patrol helicopter flew at low altitude, made multiple passes up and down the Dan River and did not find anything.