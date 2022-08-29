Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026

Mountain Island Park is expected to be closed until 2026 while Duke Energy completes federally mandated maintenance on the dam.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced.

Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.

Brad Keaton, Duke Energy's chief safety dam engineer, said the maintenance project is necessary to ensure the dam meets all federal guidelines for safety.

"The upgrades will also ensure that Mountain Island hydro station and Mountain Island Lake continue providing safe and reliable electricity, water supply and public recreation in the future," Keaton said in a statement.

Duke Energy leases the park to the city of Mount Holly. Two fishing piers that are managed by North Carolina wildlife officials will also close for the duration of the project.

Duke said it hopes to have access to the trails at the park open by early next year.

