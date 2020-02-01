CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a major achievement that puts the coal ash debate to rest in North Carolina, state regulators, community groups and Duke Energy have agreed to a plan to permanently close the company's remaining nine coal ash basins in the state, primarily by excavation with ash moved to lined landfills.

The agreement announced Thursday by Duke Energy, North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) and groups represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) details a reasonable and prudent plan for basin closure that continues to protect people, communities and the environment with a keen focus on investing for the future and our shared clean energy vision. This plan is consistent with the approach Duke Energy is taking to close ash basins in South Carolina and benefits customers and communities in both states.

"This agreement significantly reduces the cost to close our coal ash basins in the Carolinas for our customers, while delivering the same environmental benefits as full excavation," said Stephen De May, North Carolina president, Duke Energy. "We are fully focused on these important activities and building a clean energy future for the Carolinas."

Under the agreement, seven of the basins will be excavated, with ash moved to lined landfills, including two at the Allen Steam Station (Belmont, N.C.), one at Belews Creek Steam Station (Belews Creek, N.C.), one at Mayo Plant (Roxboro, N.C.), one basin at the Roxboro Plant (Semora, N.C.) and two at the Cliffside/Rogers Energy Complex (Mooresboro, N.C.)

