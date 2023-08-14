Your Duke Energy bill could soon go up

Duke Energy has proposed rate increases that would happen in increments over a 3-year span.

DURHAM, N.C. — Your Duke Energy bill could be going up soon, and you have an opportunity to voice what you think about the potential rake hikes at a public hearing on Monday night at the Durham County Courthouse.

Duke Energy has proposed rate increases that would happen in increments over a 3-year span.

Your bill would go up 10% in January 2024, then up another 4% in 2025 with a final 4% increase in 2026.

If approved, the hike could cost a typical home nearly $26 more per month by 2025.

Those who are not in the area can also submit comments to the North Carolina Utilities Commission online.

