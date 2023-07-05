'This is just a test' Duke Energy to test nuclear sirens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The outdoor warning sirens around Catawba and McGuire nuclear stations will be tested between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, Duke Energy announced Wednesday.
Officials said the 89 sirens within 10 miles of Catawba Nuclear Station and the 67 sirens within 10 miles of McGuire Nuclear Station will sound for five to 30 seconds.
To ensure they are functioning properly, officials said they might have to test some sirens more than once. Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in York, Gaston and Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.
Because this is a test, we will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.
For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, residents can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.
