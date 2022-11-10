Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday

More than 150 sirens in the Charlotte area will be tested on Wednesday to make sure the systems are functioning properly.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations.

Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.

The tests will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday as Duke Energy ensures the functionality of the sirens. The sirens will sound for three minutes.

Duke Energy says no public action is required and residents should know these sirens are only being used for testing purposes.

If a real emergency was occurring, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public, according to Duke Energy. No regular programming will be interrupted for these tests.

For more information on nuclear emergency safety, click here.

