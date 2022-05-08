Duke Energy's new solar power facility finished in Cabarrus County

At 22.6 megawatts, its annual output could serve over 4,000 residential homes.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility.

The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.

On a typical summer afternoon, as much as 14% of what's powering the Carolinas is solar. Duke Energy officials say there are several benefits to using solar power.

"One there are no emissions to the environment. and also it uses no water. so those are two big things that lessen the environmental footprint of them," Randy Wheeless with Duke Energy said.

The plant began producing power in late 2021. At 22.6 megawatts, its annual output could serve over 4,000 residential homes.

