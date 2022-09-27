Early planning underway for potential new transit hub in Uptown

CATS said it plans to host a series of meetings for public feedback on the concept starting in October.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early planning is underway for a potential new transit hub in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) officials presented the idea to city leaders at the Charlotte City Council meeting Monday night.

The concept involves three possible design options to create what organizers hope will improve rider experience and lower pedestrian-vehicle conflicts.

