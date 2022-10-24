Early voting in South Carolina starts Monday

Voters will need to bring their ID to an early voting center

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina do not have to wait until election day to cast their ballot. In fact, they can do it as soon as tomorrow.

Early voting in South Carolina starts on Monday and will go on for two weeks. This is because of a new law passed this year that makes it easier to vote without waiting for election day.

Now voters can cast a ballot two weeks before Election Day without having to give a reason why. If you’re registered to vote, all you do is show up at an early voting center with your ID.

“There’s actually three methods of voting in South Carolina now, as of May of this year. We have absentee by mail, we have early voting, and then we have election day," Alan Helms, Director of the York County Voter Registration and Elections Office, said.

The South Carolina Election Commission said in the June elections, 125,000 people voted early in South Carolina, which is about 16 percent of all ballots cast. The turnout is expected to be higher this time around.

“The most important thing is be ready to vote. There are a lot of contests on the ballot this time. Understand what’s on your ballot," Helms said.

Early voting replaced in-person absentee voting, but qualified voters can still vote absentee by mail. Some of the reasons that qualify you to vote absentee by mail include being sick or physically disabled, if you’re absent from your country during the early voting period, or if you’re 65 or older. Other reasons are listed here.