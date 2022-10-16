Early voting starts this weekend in North Carolina

Early voting lasts until November 5 and will feature races from the U.S. Senate to Mecklenburg County Commissioners.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 Midterm Election is fast approaching, which means voters are gearing up to participate, but in-person early voting beings this Thursday for North Carolinians.

“Vote for the change you want to see in your community," Mecklenburg County voter, Marcus Wilson said.

“Early voting is usually easiest to bring the kids, we can go at our own convivence," Mecklenburg County voter, Ivy Berman said.

Bank of American Stadium will have early voting for 17 days, including when the Panthers play the Buccaneers on October 23.

There are over 20 early voting sites around Mecklenburg County.

“It starts at the local level", Wilson said.

Those who want to vote absentee will need to request a ballot by Nov. 1 and return it by Nov. 8.

State election officials are warning against any interference at the polls after previous issues.

“To hear from multiple counties in the May primary that there were incidents with observers is out of the norm. And so that’s what we’re trying to prepare for, for this fall election, for November 8 selection and for the early voting period. Because we want this to be a good process for everyone," NC Director of Elections, Karen Brinson Bell said.

Mecklenburg County election officials say, they haven't had any issues in the May Primary or July city election but ask that everyone at the polls remain cooperative.

Mecklenburg County voters say voting is something the community shouldn't take for granted.

“I like to think of all the people throughout our country's history who have fought for the right to vote and haven’t been allowed to and I think it’s a great way to honor them," Berman said.