2.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Winston-Salem Sunday morning

People in the Ardmore neighborhood said they felt the shake around 9 a.m.

Neighbors said they felt their homes shake early Sunday morning.

According to the USGS, there was a small 2.4 magnitude earthquake three miles south of southwest Winston-Salem, in the Ardmore neighborhood, around 9 a.m.

If you felt the shakes you can report it to the USGS. File your report here So far, there have been no reports of damage.

If you have home, security, or doorbell camera footage of the earthquake please submit the video here, using Near Me feature of our site or on the APP.

EARTHQUAKE:

Around 9 AM there was small earthquake near Winston-Salem. Pretty small and pretty shallow but a handful of folks in the area reported feeling it or hearing it.



This size quake rarely causes damage. pic.twitter.com/8VvRDxcPjP — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) November 21, 2021

2.4m quake in Winston-Salem earlier around 9AM.



Several folks in the Triad reported feeling it or hearing a loud boom.#earthquake #triad pic.twitter.com/3VnUonanf2 — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) November 21, 2021

Earthquakes are rare in our area. They are more likely to occur along the spine of the Appalachians. However, as we have seen in recent years, they do happen in the Foothills and Piedmont.