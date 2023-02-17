Did you feel it? Earthquake registered in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An earthquake was registered in Chesterfield County Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake was originally registered with a magnitude of 3.1, but USGS has updated the magnitude to a 2.4. It was registered near Jefferson, South Carolina at 7:42 p.m. Friday night.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is asking people near the epicenter of the earthquake not to call 911 to ask what it was, but to only call 911 if there is an emergency.
