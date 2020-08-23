East Carolina announces all undergraduate classes moving online starting Wednesday

"We expected cases but we’ve unfortunately seen a greater spike than anticipated," said Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson.

East Carolina has announced that all undergraduate classes will be switching to virtual learning along with other adjustments following a rapid acceleration of COVID-19 cases within the past week which also included multiple clusters.

"For this reason, University leadership has worked with UNC System President Peter Hans to determine what is best for the health and safety of our Pirates moving forward. We are appreciative of the ongoing support and approval of our plan by President Hans to move our undergraduate classes to online instruction beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26."

Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson expressed his disappointment via the Sunday release from the university's website.

"I too am deeply disappointed. With thousands of students returning to campus, we expected cases but we’ve unfortunately seen a greater spike than anticipated."

To protect the health and safety of the campus community, the university has implemented the following changes to campus operations:

Undergraduate courses will move to online Wednesday, Aug. 26. Undergraduate classes are suspended Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25. Faculty should follow the guidance provided in the Interim Regulation on Making Up Missed Instructional Time Due to Suspension of Instruction. According to the regulation, individual faculty will determine how the subject matter will be covered and how the students will satisfy the requirements (much like our experiences under this regulation with weather events).

The university will extend the deadline for withdrawal from academic courses without financial penalty for the first 8-week block of classes to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. The last day for withdrawal without financial penalty for 15-week courses remains Sept. 4.

Professional and graduate courses will continue as they are currently operating.

For students residing in on-campus housing, Student Affairs will send you information today that details the plans for prorated Housing and Dining refunds and for residence hall move-out.

For students in experiential learning courses, fall semester plans include the process that allows those programs to continue.