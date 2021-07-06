Person dies after carbon monoxide emergency at Charlotte apartment

Firefighters said the victim died after being taken to the hospital Tuesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning during a fire at an east Charlotte apartment complex Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Charlotte Fire was called to a carbon monoxide alarm in the 1200 block of Kelston Place, just off Albemarle Road near Farm Pond Lane, around 4 a.m. Firefighters said a small fire started in the apartment due to unattended cooking. The first was already out when firefighters got to the home.

Firefighters removed the victim from the home and they were rushed to a Charlotte hospital. Charlotte Fire said the victim, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.

A total of 20 apartments were evacuated with an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts