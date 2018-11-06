CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Six people were forced out of their homes due to an apartment fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials in east Charlotte Monday morning, authorities said.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews responded to a fire in the 3400 block of North Sharon Amity Road around 11:30 a.m. Emergency crews reached the scene within three minutes of the 911 call and had the fire under control in 12 minutes, CFD said.

Update Structure Fire; 3425 N. Sharon Amity Rd; apartments; 23 firefighters controlled incident in 12mins; no injuries reported; fire under investigation pic.twitter.com/7nJrf5jXaL — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 11, 2018

In total, two apartments were damaged by the fire. No injuries have been reported.

