1 seriously hurt after east Charlotte apartment fire

A witness said the woman walked outside and said her home was on fire. She was then rushed to a hospital with severe burns, according to Medic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was rushed to a hospital with serious burns after an apartment fire in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Charlotte Fire Department was called to a reported fire at the Heritage Park Apartments just off Idlewild Road North near W.T. Harris Boulevard around 7 a.m. CFD confirmed it was a two-alarm fire with multiple units responding.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"She came outside, she was real calm, she said 'my house is on fire,'" a woman told WCNC Charlotte. "She'd gotten burned, that is so sad. I didn't know."

The woman told WCNC Charlotte she saw an upstairs room burning before firefighters arrived.

Fire officials haven't given an update on what caused the fire at this time. No further information was made available. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

