'It’s supposed to be on y'all' | Resident seeking solutions after water damage in Charlotte apartment leads to ceiling caving in

A resident said it took a week for apartment maintenance at HillRock Estates to repair the ceiling. Now, he's seeking more compensation for damaged personal items.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been a week since Dquayvion Cloud said he first noticed a small leak coming from the ceiling at his east Charlotte apartment. Hours later, he said that leak led to a large part of the ceiling caving in.

Cloud said after living at HillRock Estates for two years he knew to immediately call apartment maintenance for an emergency like this, but he told WCNC Charlotte at first, maintenance wasn't much help.

ALSO ON WCNC: High gas prices are having an impact on this SC nonprofit that delivers meals to seniors

“On-site maintenance finally comes, he peeps in and says, 'Oh OK,' and leaves," Cloud said. "We don’t see on-site maintenance for the rest of the day.”

Cloud said in the days that followed, he made multiple calls to the leasing office and even had to stay at family and friends' homes for nearly a week before maintenance came Wednesday afternoon to repair the ceiling.

“She’s like, 'You can sleep in your apartment in the living room, and I’m like, 'I think that’s unsafe,'" Cloud said. "I can’t sleep in my household, there’s damage right now."

But Cloud told WCNC Charlotte the ceiling wasn't the only damage. The leak from the second-floor water heater also spread to parts of his living room and storage unit ruining items like his bed frame, desk and stored winter clothes. He's now hopeful for some compensation on behalf of the apartment complex.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.



"I know I have renter’s insurance, but I also know when it comes to faulty equipment it’s supposed to be on y'all," Cloud said.

Management at HillRock Estates told WCNC Charlotte they are looking into this and plan to get back to us with more information on Thursday.