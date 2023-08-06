1 dead in fatal crash east Charlotte

Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash and another person was transported to a local hospital by Medic.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a fatal crash in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the crash happened early Sunday morning at the intersection of Albemarle Road and Farm Pond Lane. The intersection was shut down while police investigated the crash.

A few hours later, police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash and another person was transported to a local hospital by Medic.

FREE PODCASTS



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.