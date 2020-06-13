Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in east Charlotte, investigation underway

CMPD does not believe that speed nor impairment were contributing factors for the driver, but impairment is suspected for the victim and test results are pending.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a fatal vehicle crash in east Charlotte Friday night.

It happened in the 1100 block of W. Sugar Creek Road on Friday around 11:10 p.m. Officers responded to the area in response to a call that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Once they arrived, officers found a woman lying on the roadway on West Sugar Creek Road in front of the Shell gas station. A 2004 Ford Explorer was stopped in the roadway, police say.

Medic took the victim to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Melba Emerita Aguilar-Amaya.

Based on a preliminary investigation, CMPD believes the Ford Explorer was traveling Southwest on W. Sugar Creek Road crossing the intersection at Reagan Drive when the pedestrian ran across W. Sugar Creek Road in front of the vehicle.

Police say the driver stopped immediately after striking the woman. CMPD does not believe that speed nor impairment were contributing factors for the driver, though impairment is suspected for the victim — test results are still pending at this time.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer W. Mercedes at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.