East Charlotte grocery store closed for days due to water main leak

A lack of access to water forced a popular eastside grocery store to close for at least three days, leaving shoppers baffled when trying to by basic needs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Super G Mart on East Independence Boulevard has been closed since Sunday when a water main leak meant no running water for the store.

"It's disappointing. That's the word I keep coming upon," Peter Han, whose family owns and runs the grocery store, said.

Customers drove up all day Tuesday to try to shop at the store.

When they could, for three days he and his brother gave the bad news to customers before they got to the door.

"I'm sorry, we're closed today," he told dozens of people on separate occasions in the parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

When they aren't there to tell customers, a sign on the sliding doors breaks the news to them.

He said they lost water on Sunday, along with the entire shopping strip where the store is located.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte Water on Tuesday to ask about the problem and find out when they could expect to have water running again.

"CLTWater was notified by a customer on Sunday, January 2nd. A field technician found a leak in the large meter serving the property and a leak on the private plumbing," a statement read. "Our staff talked to the property manager about both. The meter was fixed and will be turned on by the property manager's plumber when they complete their work. Please check with the property manager regarding the status of their plumbing repair."

Han said he knows it's nobody's fault, but he can't help but think about all the customers who depend on his store.

"We have a lot of shoppers coming up to the door and disappointed to find out that they can't get their needs for this week," he said. "Part of the biggest disappointment is that we cannot cater to the community as we usually do. And we take pride in being opened 365 days for that reason."

His store will also be behind on hundreds of thousands of dollars, especially after missing Sunday which is the busiest day for the store.

Han said being closed also means his loyal employees haven't been able to work for three days.

"More important than revenue I think is our workers," Han said. "We have around 75 employees who are very hard workers."

By Tuesday evening the pipes were fixed, according to Han. The business was only waiting on Charlotte Water to make sure the water was turned back on in order to see if they could reopen.

Han hopes they will be back open on Wednesday.

He said they will continue to update customers on their Instagram page and other social media pages.