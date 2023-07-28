East Charlotte house fire intentionally set, suspect wanted, firefighters say

Firefighters responded to the house fire on Carousel Drive Thursday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are searching for a suspect they said intentionally set a house on fire in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire along Carousel Drive, just off of East WT Harris Boulevard around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters took control of the flames in 18 minutes, the department said. No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 704.334.1600.

