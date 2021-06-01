The Plaza back open after CMPD investigation

The Plaza was closed between Sugar Creek Road and Eastway Drive for a CMPD investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Plaza in east Charlotte is back open after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducted an investigation, police said.

According to CMPD, the outbound lanes of The Plaza reopened near Sugar Creek Road just before 5:30 a.m. The inbound lanes were reopened around 6:15 a.m. It's unclear what CMPD was investigating.

Medic said no one was taken to the hospital from this location. No further information has been provided by the police.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts