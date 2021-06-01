x
The Plaza back open after CMPD investigation

The Plaza was closed between Sugar Creek Road and Eastway Drive for a CMPD investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Plaza in east Charlotte is back open after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducted an investigation, police said.

According to CMPD, the outbound lanes of The Plaza reopened near Sugar Creek Road just before 5:30 a.m. The inbound lanes were reopened around 6:15 a.m. It's unclear what CMPD was investigating. 

Medic said no one was taken to the hospital from this location. No further information has been provided by the police. 

