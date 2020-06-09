22-year-old motorcyclist dies after traffic accident

The motorcyclist, Reginald Page, was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after a traffic accident in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened Friday shortly before 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of North Tryon Street and Dorton Street for reports of a crash. When they arrived, officers found a damaged motorcycle, a damaged Honda Civic, and an unresponsive male who was in the roadway.

The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Reginald Page, was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe Page was riding a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle on North Tryon Street at a high rate of speed when he struck a 2018 Honda Civic that was leaving a parking lot.

The motorcycle continued to travel a short distance, before stopping and then becoming engulfed In fire.

CMPD said the Honda was driven by a 15-year-old girl, who has not been named due to her age. She was the only person in the vehicle. She was screened for impairment and none was detected, but she did not have a driver's license.

A Juvenile Arrest was completed for the license offense and she was later released to a guardian.

CMPD said the excessive speed on the part of the motorcycle is likely the contributing factor of the cash. Page did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license, according to CMPD.

Any witnesses to the crash or anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.