East Charlotte residents push for city leaders to make decision on development at former Eastland Mall

While there is progress at Eastland Yards, community advocates say it's time to move forward with one of the two options still on the table.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — East Charlotte groups are applying pressure on city leaders to make a decision on the future of Eastland Yards, formerly known as the old Eastland Mall.

There are still about 20 acres of land that remain unaccounted for, after Tepper Sports' departure from the project last summer.

Right now, the city of Charlotte has narrowed it down to two options but still has yet to give the green light.

For over a decade, east Charlotte has lacked an economic driver.

“I feel the sentiment of disappointment all the time” Marjorie Molina, City Council member for District 5, said during a committee meeting.

While there is progress at Eastland Yards, community advocates say it's time to move forward with one of the two options still on the table.

Option A is called QC East and would bring multi-use sports fields, an amphitheater, and a place to hold events for esports or STEM teaching opportunities.

Option B is an indoor sports complex with an outdoor area for soccer fields, a running trail, and more.

Now CharlotteEAST, a community organization, is pushing city leaders to make a decision by creating a petition with signatures of people who support the indoor sports complex. It's been signed by more than 200 east Charlotte residents and community leaders.

“At this point, I feel like we're approaching a point where the city can’t come up with any more excuses to delay this process," Greg Asciutto, Board of Directors chair for CharlotteEAST, said. "We feel completely confident not just in what these folks are promising to bring us, but the financial backing behind them, the long-term outlook for the project.”

Ascuitto said this project will hit all three components the community has been asking for, which are sports, community use, and economic impact.

“We need a driver to come in and bring people to our community, that they can eat at our restaurants, shop at our establishments, take advantage of our amenities here and that is what Option B is proposing to do,” Asciutto said.

When it comes to Option A, community advocates say there's concern about the outdoor amphitheater. It will be able to host about 5,000 people, where large concerts could be held.

“It is a destination but, in our eyes, it's not a destination for east Charlotteans, it's not something the direct community has demanded,” Asciutto said.

The city has created a new community survey for people to decide between the two options.

City Council is expected to vote on the proposals later this summer.