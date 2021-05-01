CMPD investigating fatal east Charlotte collision

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed a stretch of Central Avenue was closed in response.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a traffic incident in east Charlotte, police confirm. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the case.

It happened near the intersection of Central Avenue and Carolyn Drive Monday night. The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.

It's not known if anyone is facing charges in connection to the incident. Details surrounding the investigation are limited at this time.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the stretch of road in that area was closed in response.

