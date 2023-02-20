Do you qualify for the east Charlotte utility assistance program?

Here's what you need to know.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CharlotteEAST and the United Way of Greater Charlotte have partnered with other community leaders to create the east Charlotte utility assistance program.

The program is exclusive to residents who live in the 28215, 28205 and 28212 zip codes.

Compared to other utility assistance programs in the area, this program is advertised as having fewer barriers for eligibility.

Households eligible for assistance are at-or-below 60% of the county area median income, which is based on the number of members in the household. Eligible households can receive up to $500 in assistance to pay past-due gas, electric or water bills.

See the chart here to determine if your household is eligible to apply.



Households that qualify for the east Charlotte utility assistance program can apply here. The application site provides an English or Spanish language option.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts