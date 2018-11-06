An East Side Firefighter was killed on the way to a dispatched water rescue Sunday evening, the East Side Volunteer Fire Department reports.

According to officials, Dakota Snavely was killed in a vehicle accident as he was leaving a friend's house near Oakboro. NBC Charlotte has learned Snavely was headed to Morrow Mountain State Park for a dispatched water rescue.

"We are working with state officials, and treating this tragedy as a LODD ( Line of Duty Death) East Side members may meet at the Station tonight at 7PM (normal meeting time) and any supporters may as well," Chief Efird posted.

