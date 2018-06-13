Dakota Snavely, a volunteer firefighter who was killed while on his way to a call, was laid to rest on Saturday.

According to officials, Dakota Snavely was killed in a vehicle accident as he was leaving a friend's house near Oakboro. NBC Charlotte has learned Snavely was headed to Morrow Mountain State Park for a dispatched water rescue.

Snavely's funeral was scheduled for Saturday, June 16th, at Anderson Grove Baptist Church at 11 a.m. located at 2225 East Main Street Albemarle, NC.

