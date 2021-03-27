OFFICIALS: East Texas teen found safe; father arrested following abduction

Justin Gray was arrested in Mineral Wells on Monday, according to the Rains County Sheriff's Office.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — The Rains County Sheriff's Office says an East Texas teen who was abducted by her non-custodial father has been found safe.

According to the Rains County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old girl was taken from Point on Wednesday by 40-year-old Justin Gray after he assaulted the girl's mother and chased her with a knife. Justin Gray is is the teen's non-custodial father, according to the RCSO.

Authorities says Justin Gray was arrested in Mineral Wells and the teen is now safe.