Catawba County hunger walk will help those locally who suffer from hunger

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. is hosting a hunger walk Sunday to raise awareness and much-needed funding for the community.

Officials said its common purpose in hosting the event is to help those locally who suffer from hunger.

Event day starts with check-in at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 and an opening ceremony (awards and warm-up activities) beginning at 2:45 p.m. Awards will be given for the largest team, the top team fundraiser, and the top individual fundraiser. The walk will start at 3 p.m.

Today is the big day! Come out and join our awesome walkers and supporters like Paramount Auto Group in downtown Newton... Posted by Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. on Sunday, October 16, 2022

If you’d like to participate but are unable, online donations can be made on the event website: ecchungerwalk.com.

