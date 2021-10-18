'Take paradise and put up a parking lot' | Fear, excitement among mix of emotions for eastern Lincoln County growth

Census estimates show eastern Lincoln County, which includes Denver and Triangle, saw a 33% growth in its population in the last decade.

"Who am I to say stop it?"

The county hasn't approved a new subdivision since November 2018, but the growth eastern Lincoln County's already experienced is producing a wave of emotions, from elation and optimism to sadness and disappointment.

"Over the past three years, it's been substantially higher," Avason said, referring to the area's growth. "I know there's a lot of people that see the growth and get worried, but I think that the commissioners have done a really good job keeping it contained and keeping it under control."

Shannon Avason, a realtor with The Rockel Group , said families are drawn to Lincoln County's low taxes and faster commutes into Charlotte.

This changing population has led to a surge in home and multi-family construction, as new neighborhoods, with names referencing the area's agricultural roots, are sprouting up on land once home to crops and livestock.

As the housing market in the Charlotte region continues to boom, many homeowners are now looking across Lake Norman to eastern Lincoln County.

"This is a sad ride right here." : Renee DeLaPorte

Renee DeLaPorte often goes on country drives with her 90-year-old neighbor, Jimmie Sifford, and their drives have grown more alarming with each flick of the turn signal.

"That's disgusting," DeLaPorte said as she stopped to look at a construction site. "I hate to see it. I'm not against development, but it's too much."

DeLaPorte has lived in eastern Lincoln County for 20 years while Sifford has lived here all his life.

"This is a sad ride right here," DeLaPorte said. "People want to get out of the city and come to the country, and then they make the country look like the city. Doesn't make any sense."

During one recent ride, DeLaPorte pointed to the tightly-packed neighborhoods and increased congestion as two of the biggest problems with the area's growth.

She also expressed irritation with the descendants of farmers who, unlike Sifford, sold their inherited land to developers.