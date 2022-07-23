Some in East Charlotte find the silver lining after learning Charlotte FC is not coming to Eastland

After David Tepper's company announced the drop, some business owners are finding the flip side.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Eastland development project is back in the hot seat. David Tepper confirmed Charlotte FC's headquarters will not be on the site. This news rattled some in the East Charlotte community.

For a while, the City of Charlotte worked with Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, with the goal of building a multi-million dollar soccer headquarters facility. Councilman Ed Driggs said with Tepper pulling out, the City is back at the drawing board.

“I’d say we didn’t know that would happen," Driggs said.

Some businesses over in East Charlotte told WCNC Charlotte the project could have brought more people to the area. In turn, this would put more money in business owners' pockets. Councilman Driggs asked businesses to give the Council time to work out a plan.

“I understand those businesses are concerned," Driggs said. "I would only ask if they be patient.”

While some are holding the City's feet to the fire, a group of Charlotteans is seeing this crumbling plan as an opportunity. Jorge Castenada is just one of the vendors who sold goods at the Eastland open-air market. That market was shut down nearly nine months ago for development.

“It’s something we see as a hope," Castenada said. “We need to talk to the city. It is frustrating to see nothing happening over there.”

Driggs said they don't know who is wanting to fill the vacancy as of now. It should be added that there was no exchange of money or any signed contract between the City of Charlotte and Tepper.