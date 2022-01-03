East Charlotte skaters continue the fight to save skatepark set to be demolished in two days

Eastland DIY will close to make room to begin redevelopment at the Eastland Mall site including Charlotte FC headquarters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By the end of the week, the City of Charlotte will demolish a community-built skate park in East Charlotte.

Eastland DIY SkatePark will close to make room to begin redevelopment at the Eastland Mall site, including the new Charlotte FC headquarters.

Things look bleak for a possible relocation for the park. Founder Steve Barrett pleaded with city leaders at a council meeting Monday night to find an alternative location.

“We have been ignored on social media by every panel," said Barrett. "Hundreds of messages to Char-Meck, Charlotte government by us and not a single response that we hear from you."

Josh Sigmon picked up a skateboard for the first time at just 6 years old while playing with a childhood friend.

"I had a trampoline. He had a skateboard. And he's like, 'basically, can I jump on your trampoline?' I was like, 'yeah if I could use whatever that is'," Sigmon said.

20 years later he still skates multiple days a week.

He drives around 2 hours round trip to get to Eastland DIY Skate Park in East Charlotte.

So does Giavante Alexander-Bolar.

"I'm really not local. But for the people that I do know, and the people that have introduced me to the park there, they're broken, and I just really don't want to lose the connection," Alexander-Bolar said.

On March 3rd the city will close the skate park to prepare it for demolition, making way for the multi-million dollar renovation.

Skaters have vowed to continue to show up at city council meetings until city leaders respond to their request for an alternative location.

"I know what it looks like, it looks like kids on a playground," Sigmon said. "You know, what do they get from it? Well, they get, you know, kids off the street, like they get people that pick up a skateboard," he said. "I know, I know, I have friends that were homeless before they started skateboarding, picked up skateboarding come to this place, it changed their life."

Sigmon will also miss the skate park for a more personal reason: that childhood friend introduced him to skateboarding.

"Unfortunately, he passed away in 2010," Sigmon said. "But, you know, he's here with us. And, you know, he's here at this place every day."

When the park closes down, Sigmon hopes wherever they go next his friend’s spirit will follow.