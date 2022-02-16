Eastland DIY skate park to close next month

The Eastland DIY Skate Park will close on March 3 as the City of Charlotte closes the Eastland Mall site to begin redevelopment including Charlotte FC headquarters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Eastland DIY Skate Park will be closed in a few weeks as the city shuts the land down for redevelopment.

City of Charlotte officials have notified the city council that the park will close on March 3. Back in August, Mecklenburg County commissioners approved an agreement with the city that would provide tax incentives for the development of the old Eastland Mall site.

The $26 million project will have mixed-income housing, a park, greenways, businesses and a full-service grocery store. The site will also include entertainment venues but the key part may be the Charlotte FC headquarters.

The area will also include office space, restaurants and retail. The city agreed to reimburse 45% of new city property taxes made by the redevelopment back to the developer for 20 years.

Shamarria Morrison will have a report on the future of the Eastland Mall site Wednesday. That report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 5 p.m.

